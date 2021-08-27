Craig Ross Sells 3,527 Shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Stock

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) CEO Craig Ross sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $25,747.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,838.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Craig Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Craig Ross sold 11,058 shares of GTY Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $80,833.98.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Craig Ross sold 41,928 shares of GTY Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $310,267.20.

Shares of GTYH opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $412.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GTY Technology by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after buying an additional 171,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GTY Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,220,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after buying an additional 22,997 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in GTY Technology by 39.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,411,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after buying an additional 396,665 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GTY Technology by 68.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after buying an additional 561,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in GTY Technology during the second quarter worth about $7,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on GTY Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

