HUB24 Limited (HUB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 12th. This is an increase from HUB24’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.
HUB24 Company Profile
See Also: retirement calculator
Receive News & Ratings for HUB24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUB24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.