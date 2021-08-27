Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 862 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LQD. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 38,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

Shares of LQD opened at $134.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.92. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $127.91 and a 52-week high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

