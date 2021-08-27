IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $81.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.