The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $162.96

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $162.96 and last traded at $162.92, with a volume of 18837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.36.

The firm has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.66.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,831,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,190,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 56.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 224,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 39.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 94,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

