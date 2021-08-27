Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 10,762 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,093 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 10,762 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $12,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,186 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,573 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,607,000 after acquiring an additional 940,963 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,827,000 after acquiring an additional 837,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 731,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $56,162,000 after acquiring an additional 460,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $84.74 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.39.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

