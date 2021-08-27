Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 74.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Teledyne Technologies worth $13,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDY stock opened at $453.81 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $301.76 and a 12-month high of $462.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $440.23.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.00.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

