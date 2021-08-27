Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the July 29th total of 150,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

JRO opened at $9.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This is an increase from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $116,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

