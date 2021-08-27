Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Short Interest Down 58.7% in August

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the July 29th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRSS opened at $23.01 on Friday. Crossroads Systems has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $68.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.74.
About Crossroads Systems
Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit
Receive News & Ratings for Crossroads Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossroads Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.