Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Short Interest Down 58.7% in August

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the July 29th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRSS opened at $23.01 on Friday. Crossroads Systems has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $68.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.74.

About Crossroads Systems

Crossroads Systems, Inc is a holding company. The company is focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

