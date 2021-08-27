Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HTHT. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.03.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. Huazhu Group has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 766.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 103,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 91,738 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 50.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,276,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,275,000 after purchasing an additional 452,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.