Insider Buying: RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) insider John Douglas purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($137,183.17).

LON RPS opened at GBX 103.57 ($1.35) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 107.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23. The firm has a market cap of £287.41 million and a P/E ratio of 49.71. RPS Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 36.65 ($0.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 119 ($1.55).

Get RPS Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RPS shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on RPS Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on RPS Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

RPS Group Company Profile

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.