Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:KME)

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57.
Kip McGrath Education Centres Company Profile
Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Kip McGrath Education Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kip McGrath Education Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.