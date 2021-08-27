Big River Industries Limited (BRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Big River Industries Limited (ASX:BRI) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Big River Industries’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.17.

Get Big River Industries alerts:

Big River Industries Company Profile

Big River Industries Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, distribution, and retail of timber products and building supplies in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers builders hardware products, including nails, brackets, fixings, builders plastic products and adhesives, saw blades, hardwood pegs, silicone products, and door handles and locks, as well as formwork accessories and reinforcing products; building products, pine framing, fiber cement, hardwood for structural and decorative purposes, plywood, sheet materials, particle board flooring, landscaping and fencing supplies, doors, door furniture, and external timber cladding products; LVL, I-beams, and laminated beams; timber flooring, decking, and molding products; and formwork, insulation, and other products.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Big River Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big River Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.