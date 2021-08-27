Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.53.

ANF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

