Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.937-$0.937 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48 billion-$2.48 billion.

Santen Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Santen Pharmaceutical from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho upgraded Santen Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

About Santen Pharmaceutical

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes prescription ophthalmic drugs, anti-rheumatic pharmaceuticals, and over-the-counter products.

