Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Oatly Group (OTLY)

- 8/19/2021 – Oatly Group was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 8/18/2021 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2021 – Oatly Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2021 – Oatly Group had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $32.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2021 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $35.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2021 – Oatly Group was downgraded by analysts at Truist to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.
- 8/12/2021 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of Oatly Group stock opened at 17.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Oatly Group AB has a 1 year low of 14.87 and a 1 year high of 29.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 20.14.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
