Evensky & Katz LLC Has $10.03 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $448.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $438.14. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $451.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

