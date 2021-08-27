SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives $124.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth $247,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 95,850.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 70.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,509,000 after acquiring an additional 80,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $130.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 105.09 and a beta of 0.90. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $130.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.19.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

