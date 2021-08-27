Robert A. Eberle Sells 1,397 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $57,835.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.20. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 417,173 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 102,116.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 82.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 83,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

