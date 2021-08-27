Robert A. Eberle Sells 1,397 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $57,835.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.20. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 417,173 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 102,116.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 82.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 83,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.
About Bottomline Technologies (de)
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
