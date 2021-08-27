Zacks: Brokerages Expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Blink Charging reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 108.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Blink Charging.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -35.74 and a beta of 3.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blink Charging (BLNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.