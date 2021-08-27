Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 187 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

SCHA stock opened at $101.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.61. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

