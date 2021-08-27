Evensky & Katz LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.32. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

