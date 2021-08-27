David F. Novack Sells 10,000 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David F. Novack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.85. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

