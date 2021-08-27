David F. Novack Sells 10,000 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
David F. Novack also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 11th, David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.85. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53.
Several equities research analysts have commented on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
