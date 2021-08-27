2,414 Shares in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Bought by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

NVMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $98.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.56. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $104.07.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $97.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.