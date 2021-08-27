Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 483,446 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,933,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 483,446 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $61,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,022,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,564,000 after purchasing an additional 503,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,657,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,659,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,737,000 after purchasing an additional 85,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,464,000 after purchasing an additional 200,919 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 222.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,960 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, VTB Capital downgraded The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.53.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.15.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.