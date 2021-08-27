Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,483,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,308 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.80% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $64,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,468,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after buying an additional 56,369 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth about $3,702,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,058,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 179,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 149,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. 46.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $12.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.45. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

