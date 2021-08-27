William Blair Weighs in on Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. William Blair also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on URBN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

