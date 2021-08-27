Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GILD opened at $71.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.