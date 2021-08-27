Artemis Investment Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 160,808 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $14,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after acquiring an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,644,000 after acquiring an additional 709,123 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 8,784.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 581,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,634,000 after purchasing an additional 588,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 239.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 675,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,938,000 after purchasing an additional 476,779 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,822,024.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,338 shares of company stock worth $19,961,877 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRI. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.96.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $148.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.78 and a 1-year high of $150.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.57.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

