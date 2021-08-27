Savant Capital LLC Sells 130 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $46,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.67.

NYSE SJM opened at $123.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.41. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

