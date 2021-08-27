Savant Capital LLC Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 309.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Novartis by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $91.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $204.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

