Savant Capital LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,026 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,250,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,566,000 after buying an additional 31,686 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PHM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

