Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,802,964,000 after acquiring an additional 697,663 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,342,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,429,000 after acquiring an additional 152,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,509,000 after acquiring an additional 130,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,578,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,692,000 after acquiring an additional 27,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,584,000 after acquiring an additional 53,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $191.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

