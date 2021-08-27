Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,051 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,679 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $68,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD opened at $146.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.81, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.