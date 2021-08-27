Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,095,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674,711 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $69,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,052,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $524,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,207,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after buying an additional 151,115 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 517,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TROX opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $24.81.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

