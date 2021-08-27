Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 14.9% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 356.4% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.9% during the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC opened at $366.76 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $364.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

