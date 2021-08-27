Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112,009 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 258,532 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $72,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,205,000 after buying an additional 18,511,721 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,381,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,185,000 after buying an additional 153,492 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,484,000 after buying an additional 1,667,525 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,340,000 after buying an additional 2,901,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,970,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,429,000 after buying an additional 772,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

BNS stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $68.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.7095 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.68%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

