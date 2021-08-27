Keebeck Alpha LP Takes $234,000 Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,762,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 36.9% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 72,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 19,573 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 233.3% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 14.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 19,787 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 2.14. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $35.73.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $469,386.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,068 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,606.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,076,538.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,129,839.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DFIN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

