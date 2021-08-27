13,960 Shares in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Acquired by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,960 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 34,720 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 105.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 197,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 101,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 21.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 87,448 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

In other news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FCF opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.13. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.60.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

