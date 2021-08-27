Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases Shares of 12,644 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILT opened at $9.70 on Friday. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $538.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

