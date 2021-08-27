Evensky & Katz LLC Buys 7,235 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $39,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $145.89 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $97.78 and a 1 year high of $147.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.10.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

