Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $229,000 in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.33.

NYSE:MOH opened at $264.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.40 and a 1-year high of $283.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

