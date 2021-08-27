Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 263.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 84.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Edison International by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $57.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Edison International has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $66.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.89.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

