Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PENN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 40.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,592,000 after buying an additional 972,871 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,273,000 after purchasing an additional 901,788 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 30.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after purchasing an additional 430,912 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $28,301,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $32,293,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $80.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.93 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

