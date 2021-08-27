Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 61.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Republic Services by 37.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth $74,000. 55.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RSG stock opened at $123.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.43. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.18 and a 1-year high of $123.18.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.