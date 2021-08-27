Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,562 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 44.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 124.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $254.55 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $268.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.74.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.88.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

