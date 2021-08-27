Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 90.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Columbia Property Trust worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.35.

Shares of NYSE CXP opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.91. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $19.49.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 55.26%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.