Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases New Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Cummins by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.68.

Cummins stock opened at $236.98 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.70 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

