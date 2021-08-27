Insider Selling: Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Insider Sells $35,160.00 in Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,813.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.01 million and a P/E ratio of -3.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $13.98.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. 46.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.