Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) CEO Eric Eichmann Buys 13,500 Shares

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) CEO Eric Eichmann purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LOV opened at $3.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 million, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.83. Spark Networks SE has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.77.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Spark Networks by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 81,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the second quarter valued at $643,000. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spark Networks by 104.3% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 48,032 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Spark Networks by 86.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 27,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spark Networks during the first quarter worth about $420,000.

LOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.